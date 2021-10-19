Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.82.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WWW. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of WWW stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.50. The company had a trading volume of 15,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,785. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $26.19 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.95 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.83 and its 200 day moving average is $35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 20.83% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $631.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $115,872.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,231 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $81,431.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,141 shares of company stock worth $300,452. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 14.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 4.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 1.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

