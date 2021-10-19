WOO Network Trading Up 42.5% This Week (WOO)

WOO Network (CURRENCY:WOO) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 19th. In the last week, WOO Network has traded 42.5% higher against the dollar. WOO Network has a total market cap of $650.40 million and approximately $88.90 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOO Network coin can now be bought for $1.23 or 0.00001946 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00040628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $122.08 or 0.00192834 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00089220 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

About WOO Network

WOO Network (CRYPTO:WOO) is a coin. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,991,530,713 coins and its circulating supply is 527,904,954 coins. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

