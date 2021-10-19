Xiotri (XIOT) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.38 Million

Xiotri (CURRENCY:XIOT) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. In the last seven days, Xiotri has traded 62.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Xiotri coin can now be purchased for $312.91 or 0.00487823 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Xiotri has a market cap of $1.38 million and $2,971.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00039949 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.97 or 0.00190149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.68 or 0.00088362 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

About Xiotri

Xiotri is a coin. Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,418 coins. The official website for Xiotri is xiotri.finance . Xiotri’s official Twitter account is @xiotri_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIOTRI is a community-based protocol for fair multi-asset collateral yield exposure. XIOT tokens were created and distributed directly to its community of supporters. There was no presale. Holders of XIOT tokens strictly gain value by participating in the XIOTRI yield farming ecosystem. The staking mechanism is still under construction and will be deployed after exhaustive testing to ensure a bug-free release. “

Buying and Selling Xiotri

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xiotri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xiotri should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xiotri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

