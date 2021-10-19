YFIVE FINANCE (YFIVE) Tops One Day Volume of $75,949.00

YFIVE FINANCE (CURRENCY:YFIVE) traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. During the last seven days, YFIVE FINANCE has traded 26.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. YFIVE FINANCE has a total market cap of $93,719.43 and approximately $75,949.00 worth of YFIVE FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YFIVE FINANCE coin can now be bought for about $4.15 or 0.00006457 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00040345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.28 or 0.00190204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00088803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001555 BTC.

YFIVE FINANCE Profile

YFIVE is a coin. YFIVE FINANCE’s total supply is 31,020 coins and its circulating supply is 22,577 coins. The official website for YFIVE FINANCE is www.yfive.finance . YFIVE FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YFIVEfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YFIVE is a community-driven DeFi-project by the people and for the people, the decisions and actions of YFIVE are made by its community through voting to assure equity and fairness for all.YFIVE.FINANCE is a new form of the governance system, a think-tank where innovation, entrepreneurship, and technological advancements are the priority, creating a much-needed utility focus to the blockchain space. “

Buying and Selling YFIVE FINANCE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFIVE FINANCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YFIVE FINANCE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YFIVE FINANCE using one of the exchanges listed above.

