Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Will Post Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) will announce $1.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the lowest is $1.25. Federal Realty Investment Trust reported earnings of $1.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

FRT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 325.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,770. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.59. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $125.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 62.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 94.69%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

