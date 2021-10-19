Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.23 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) will report sales of $11.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for NIKE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.98 billion to $11.34 billion. NIKE reported sales of $11.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, December 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NIKE will report full-year sales of $47.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.57 billion to $47.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $53.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.37 billion to $55.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wedbush started coverage on NIKE in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.94.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.21. 206,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,563,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $248.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.33. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $118.80 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,671 shares of company stock valued at $26,729,087. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.7% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in NIKE by 23.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,531,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $203,618,000 after acquiring an additional 287,639 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel increased its position in NIKE by 37.9% during the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in NIKE by 6.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in NIKE by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 36,379 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,620,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

