Zacks: Analysts Expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to Post -$0.66 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to post ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.46). Cinemark reported earnings per share of ($1.25) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year earnings of ($3.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to ($3.64). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $1.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.98 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 135.90% and a negative return on equity of 107.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 3174.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.45) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cinemark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

CNK traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $20.21. 106,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,107,545. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average of $19.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.57. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $27.84.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,294,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,393 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,504,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,918,000 after buying an additional 1,415,665 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth $24,292,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,180,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,325,000 after buying an additional 1,048,212 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 297.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,452,000 after buying an additional 823,177 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

