Zacks: Analysts Expect Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) to Announce -$0.14 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Genius Sports’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genius Sports will report full-year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.27) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.07). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Genius Sports.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($2.17). The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.75 million. Genius Sports’s revenue was up 108.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GENI. B. Riley began coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GENI traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.01. The company had a trading volume of 39,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,260. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.90. Genius Sports has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $25.18.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

