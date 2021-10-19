Zacks: Analysts Expect Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.10 Million

Equities analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) will announce sales of $28.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.70 million to $28.50 million. Harvard Bioscience reported sales of $24.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full year sales of $115.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $114.40 million to $117.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $126.40 million, with estimates ranging from $124.80 million to $128.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Harvard Bioscience.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $29.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Harvard Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

HBIO stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.89. The company had a trading volume of 141,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $280.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.13 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.46. Harvard Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBIO. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the first quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harvard Bioscience (HBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.