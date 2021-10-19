Zacks: Analysts Expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to Post $4.29 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.16. Martin Marietta Materials posted earnings of $4.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full-year earnings of $12.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.72 to $12.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $13.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.99 to $14.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on MLM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $400.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday. Loop Capital raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.33.

NYSE:MLM traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $371.01. 4,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.13. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $239.70 and a one year high of $391.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.14%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,661,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,343,744,000 after acquiring an additional 23,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,096,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,441,046,000 after acquiring an additional 144,354 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,813,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,341,690,000 after acquiring an additional 26,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,329,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,171,272,000 after acquiring an additional 42,182 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 96.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,786,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $628,442,000 after acquiring an additional 875,618 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

