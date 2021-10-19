Zacks: Analysts Expect Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Titan International’s earnings. Titan International reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 270%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. Titan International had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $438.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Titan International by 10,448.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Titan International in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Titan International in the third quarter valued at $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Titan International by 695.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Titan International during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TWI opened at $7.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.66. Titan International has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $11.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 2.54.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

