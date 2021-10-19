Zacks: Analysts Expect United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.80. United Natural Foods posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on UNFI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Northcoast Research upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

NYSE UNFI opened at $44.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.79. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $52.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

In related news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $48,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Roy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $470,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,073 shares of company stock worth $6,251,629 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 8,558 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 608.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 982,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,362,000 after buying an additional 843,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

