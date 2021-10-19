Zacks: Analysts Expect United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.80. United Natural Foods posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on UNFI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Northcoast Research upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

NYSE UNFI opened at $44.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.79. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $52.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

In related news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $48,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Roy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $470,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,073 shares of company stock worth $6,251,629 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 8,558 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 608.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 982,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,362,000 after buying an additional 843,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Natural Foods (UNFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI)

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.