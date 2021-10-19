Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.31 Million

Equities analysts expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) to post $4.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. G1 Therapeutics posted sales of $26.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $32.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.64 million to $37.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $58.87 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $72.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million.

GTHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, G1 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

NASDAQ GTHX traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $13.36. 818,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 2.19. G1 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $37.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $744,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,148,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,764,000 after acquiring an additional 255,314 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $298,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

