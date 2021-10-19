Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) to Post $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for iStar’s earnings. iStar posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iStar will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.59 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover iStar.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of iStar in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on iStar in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

STAR stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.61. 354,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,977. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.77 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.81. iStar has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $26.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is presently -57.47%.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 10,280 shares of iStar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.97 per share, for a total transaction of $780,971.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iStar by 286.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 15,312 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in iStar by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in iStar by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in iStar by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 280,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 29,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in iStar during the 2nd quarter worth $789,000. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

