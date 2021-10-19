Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kaman’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.54. Kaman reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kaman will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kaman.

Get Kaman alerts:

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. Kaman had a negative net margin of 6.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $182.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.03 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KAMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NYSE KAMN traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,436. Kaman has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $59.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is 37.91%.

In related news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $43,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,080.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kaman by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kaman by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Kaman by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaman by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaman by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kaman (KAMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.