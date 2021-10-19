Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $577.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) to post sales of $577.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $490.24 million to $612.70 million. Six Flags Entertainment reported sales of $126.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 357.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Six Flags Entertainment.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $459.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.98 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SIX shares. Wedbush raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

NYSE:SIX traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.05. 984,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,636. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.34. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $19.37 and a one year high of $51.75.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 75,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.89 per share, with a total value of $2,841,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 632,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,369,000 after purchasing an additional 23,184 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $6,119,000. XN Exponent Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $61,847,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 26.3% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 959,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,543,000 after buying an additional 199,756 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 42.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Six Flags Entertainment (SIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.