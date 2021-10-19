Zacks: Brokerages Expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) will announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Abercrombie & Fitch reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full-year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $4.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Abercrombie & Fitch.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $864.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.21 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ANF shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $39.30 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $47.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.65 and a 200-day moving average of $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.83.

In other news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,151.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson acquired 1,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.17 per share, with a total value of $35,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 204,579 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,698,000 after buying an additional 13,865 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 40.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,671 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 25,704 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter worth $1,341,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.