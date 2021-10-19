Zacks: Brokerages Expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Core Laboratories reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Core Laboratories.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $118.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.85 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLB. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,060,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,166 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,454,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,020,000 after acquiring an additional 836,653 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Core Laboratories by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,193,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,945,000 after purchasing an additional 829,502 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Core Laboratories by 318.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,177,000 after purchasing an additional 472,415 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,365,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,167,000 after buying an additional 347,797 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CLB traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,789. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 3.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.13 and a 200-day moving average of $32.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Core Laboratories (CLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.