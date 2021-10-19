Zacks: Brokerages Expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Will Post Earnings of $2.52 Per Share

Analysts expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to announce earnings per share of $2.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.65 and the lowest is $2.44. Costco Wholesale posted earnings per share of $2.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full-year earnings of $11.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $12.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $13.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.50 to $13.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.83.

Shares of COST traded up $3.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $465.94. The stock had a trading volume of 75,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,371. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $470.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $453.91 and a 200 day moving average of $412.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $205.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

