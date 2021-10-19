Zacks: Brokerages Expect Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) to Post $2.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Danaher’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.05. Danaher posted earnings per share of $1.72 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Danaher will report full-year earnings of $9.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $10.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $10.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.53.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 over the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock opened at $304.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $316.17 and a 200-day moving average of $280.88. Danaher has a 12-month low of $211.22 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $217.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

