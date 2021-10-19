Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) to Announce -$0.26 EPS

Equities analysts expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) to report earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.28). Ocular Therapeutix posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.55). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ocular Therapeutix.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.70 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 318.77% and a negative return on equity of 51.58%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OCUL shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a current ratio of 10.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.98. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The company has a market cap of $883.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.14.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $49,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,681. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 19,130 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 198.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 59,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 39,711 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,177,000 after purchasing an additional 139,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 788,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.