Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) to Announce -$0.26 EPS

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) to report earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.28). Ocular Therapeutix posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.55). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.70 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 318.77% and a negative return on equity of 51.58%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OCUL shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a current ratio of 10.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.98. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The company has a market cap of $883.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.14.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $49,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,681. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 19,130 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 198.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 59,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 39,711 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,177,000 after purchasing an additional 139,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 788,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.