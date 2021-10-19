Zacks: Brokerages Expect Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) to Announce -$0.38 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is ($0.37). Unity Biotechnology posted earnings of ($0.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.48). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Unity Biotechnology.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.32).

A number of research analysts recently commented on UBX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBX. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UBX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,811. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.02. Unity Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $9.78. The stock has a market cap of $130.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.21.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unity Biotechnology (UBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.