Zacks Investment Research Downgrades IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IGM Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company’s lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM, which are in clinical stage. IGM Biosciences Inc. is based in Mountain View, California. “

IGMS has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $54.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.22 and its 200-day moving average is $74.14. IGM Biosciences has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $133.00. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.19 and a beta of -1.04.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16). Research analysts predict that IGM Biosciences will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,242 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $83,214.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,000 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,728 shares of company stock valued at $330,765. Corporate insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 34.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,680,000 after purchasing an additional 17,691 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $1,451,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 214.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 183,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 125,038 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. 50.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

