Zacks Investment Research Lowers ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) to Hold

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions and engineered equipment and technologies to companies drill for and produce oil and gas. The company’s Chemical Technologies offering consist of chemistry solutions for flowing oil and gas wells as well as chemistry solutions used in drilling and completion activities. Its Production & Automation Technologies offerings consist of artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as a full automation and digital offering consisting of equipment and software for Industrial Internet of Things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement and asset integrity management. Drilling Technologies offering provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings. ChampionX Corporation, formerly known as Apergy Corporation, is based in TX, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CHX. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. COKER & PALMER raised shares of ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.41.

Shares of CHX stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $26.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,076,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,086. ChampionX has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $30.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 439.41 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.73.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. ChampionX had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $749.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.65 million. On average, analysts expect that ChampionX will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,834,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,353,000 after purchasing an additional 292,711 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,552,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,512,000 after purchasing an additional 403,614 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,140,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,928,000 after purchasing an additional 121,032 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in ChampionX by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,712,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,186,000 after buying an additional 4,117,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in ChampionX by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,236,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,958,000 after buying an additional 254,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

