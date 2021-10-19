Zacks Investment Research Lowers Danaos (NYSE:DAC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danaos Corporation is a leading international owner of containerships, chartering vessels to many of the world’s largest liner companies. Danaos was set up by Dimitri Coustas, an experienced shipping investor who had been active in the industry. Having consistently developed sea transport services throughout its history, Danaos has forged a reputation for high-quality operational support to liner companies and other charterers throughout the world. The Company currently have a fleet of containerships aggregating TEU, making us among the largest containership charter owners in the world. We charter our containerships to a geographically diverse group of liner companies, including most of the largest ones globally. Such customers include Maersk, COSCO, Hapag-Lloyd, CMA-CGM, Neptune Orient Lines, Yang Ming, China Shipping, Norasia Container Lines Ltd, Hyundai Merchant Marine Co., Wan-Hai Lines and Zim Israel Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. “

Get Danaos alerts:

DAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Danaos from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Danaos from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Danaos stock opened at $73.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.52. Danaos has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $89.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.97 and a 200-day moving average of $69.41.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.08. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 146.11%. The business had revenue of $146.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.96 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaos will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Danaos’s payout ratio is 27.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAC. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaos by 218.7% in the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 826,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,015,000 after acquiring an additional 567,343 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Danaos by 143.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 60,700 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Danaos in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaos by 6.5% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Danaos (DAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.