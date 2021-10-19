Zacks Investment Research Lowers Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) to Hold

Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Domino’s Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Dominos Pizza. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. Domino’s Pizza Group plc is headquartered in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DPUKY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

OTCMKTS DPUKY traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,930. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.87. Domino’s Pizza Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.07.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza Group Plc owns, operates and franchises pizza stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. The company was founded by Thomas Stephen Monaghan in 1960 and is headquartered in West Ashland, the United Kingdom.

