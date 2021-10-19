Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kemper Corporation is a financial services provider. It specializes in property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance products for individuals, families, and small businesses. Kemper Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on KMPR. TheStreet cut Kemper from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $65.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.98. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.75. Kemper has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $83.98.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kemper will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

In related news, Director Stuart B. Parker purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,540,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,504.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 26,750 shares of company stock worth $1,656,095. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the first quarter valued at $28,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the second quarter valued at $219,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

