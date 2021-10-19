Zacks Investment Research Lowers WPP (NYSE:WPP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WPP is in marketing communications services. They are made up of companies in: Advertising; Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; Branding & Identity; Healthcare Communications; Digital, eCommerce & Shopper Marketing; Specialist Communications. “

WPP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WPP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE WPP opened at $67.59 on Friday. WPP has a 1 year low of $38.35 and a 1 year high of $72.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.59 and its 200 day moving average is $67.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.8714 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. WPP’s payout ratio is 45.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of WPP by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 76,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of WPP by 9.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of WPP by 26.8% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 52,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 11,101 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WPP by 11.6% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in WPP by 1,394.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

