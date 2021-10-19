Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alimera Sciences, Inc., based in Alpharetta, Georgia, is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina because it believes these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and represent a significant market opportunity. Its product candidate Iluvien(R) is an intravitreal insert containing fluocinolone acetonide, a non-proprietary corticosteroid with demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of ocular disease. Iluvien is in development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Alimera Sciences from $16.50 to $14.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of ALIM stock opened at $4.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.60 million, a P/E ratio of 44.20 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.05. Alimera Sciences has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $12.25.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $21.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.30 million. Alimera Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 3.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 86.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 29.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

