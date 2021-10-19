Zacks Investment Research Upgrades EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “EuroDry Ltd. is an owner and operator of drybulk vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk cargoes. EuroDry Ltd. is based in Marousi, Greece. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of EuroDry from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet raised shares of EuroDry from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

EDRY stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.92. EuroDry has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.74 million, a PE ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 0.23.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.72. EuroDry had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $14.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that EuroDry will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in EuroDry by 12,695.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in EuroDry by 5,191.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in EuroDry in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in EuroDry in the 2nd quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in EuroDry by 282.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. 14.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EuroDry Company Profile

Eurodry Ltd. engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks , which includes bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company was founded on January 8, 2018 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

