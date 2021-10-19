Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) to “Hold”

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HENKEL KGAA ADR’s principal activities are divided into four product divisions: Henkel technologies-industrial adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant; Cosmetics/toiletries-hair cosmetics, toiletries, oral and skin care, hair salon products; Detergents/household cleaners-heavy duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, household cleansers, kitchen care products, shoe care products, plant care products; Adhesives-adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant for consumer and craftsman. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HENKY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Societe Generale lowered Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

HENKY stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,148. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average is $23.47.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

