Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,417,400 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the September 15th total of 14,457,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:ZHAOF opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.96. Zhaojin Mining Industry has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $1.32.

About Zhaojin Mining Industry

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, smelting, and sale of gold, silver, and copper products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Gold Operations, Copper Operations, and Others. The company produces gold products under the Zhaojin brand.

