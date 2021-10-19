Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Receives $166.58 Consensus PT from Analysts

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.96.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZG. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $220.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ ZG traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $85.94. 12,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,938. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.77. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $83.54 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

