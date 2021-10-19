Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) released its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.40. 37,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,624. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $29.83 and a 12 month high of $64.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ZION has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.65.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

