Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ZION traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.10. The stock had a trading volume of 42,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,624. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $29.83 and a fifty-two week high of $64.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

