ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of ZTO stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.71. 1,879,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,598,301. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.90. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.22.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 631,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,398,000 after buying an additional 365,960 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 283.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 28,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,887,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,686,000 after buying an additional 110,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,209,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,245,000 after buying an additional 224,180 shares in the last quarter. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

