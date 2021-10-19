Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Receives $46.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZYME. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Zymeworks by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. grew its position in Zymeworks by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Zymeworks by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 322,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,183,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Zymeworks by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,316,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,363,000 after buying an additional 574,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Zymeworks by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZYME opened at $24.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.98. Zymeworks has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $59.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.99.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 57.78% and a negative net margin of 1,073.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zymeworks will post -4.62 EPS for the current year.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

