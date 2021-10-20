-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) to announce ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for FibroGen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.01) and the highest is $0.73. FibroGen posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 117.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($2.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.27) to ($0.66). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.97). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.48% and a negative net margin of 134.66%. The business had revenue of $24.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. FibroGen’s revenue was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FGEN shares. Bank of America lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of FibroGen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN opened at $10.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $995.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.93. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $57.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average is $18.00.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $151,698.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thane Wettig purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $35,743.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in FibroGen by 10.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 6.6% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,543,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,035,000 after buying an additional 771,790 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 22.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,792,000 after buying an additional 61,374 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in FibroGen by 221.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 226,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 156,490 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in FibroGen by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

