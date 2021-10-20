$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) to post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.20. Viavi Solutions also reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $310.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.38 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VIAV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,994. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average of $16.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.58.

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $75,149.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,834.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $40,008.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,274 shares of company stock worth $483,437. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,560,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 585,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after acquiring an additional 185,619 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 110,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

