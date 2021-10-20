$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Ingersoll Rand reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IR. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.71.

In related news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $2,907,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,740.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,963,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,975 shares of company stock worth $6,847,128 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.56. 1,412,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,332,533. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.13. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $34.37 and a one year high of $55.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.22 and a 200 day moving average of $50.10.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

