$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. The Shyft Group reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Shyft Group.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $243.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.90 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on SHYF shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on The Shyft Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $630,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,937 shares in the company, valued at $16,262,962.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $812,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,645,750 in the last 90 days. 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHYF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 19.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHYF traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.79. The stock had a trading volume of 278,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,166. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.15. The Shyft Group has a twelve month low of $18.74 and a twelve month high of $45.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 8.47%.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Shyft Group (SHYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.