-$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.56) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.52). Rubius Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($2.13). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($2.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rubius Therapeutics.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.08).

Several analysts recently weighed in on RUBY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:RUBY opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 12.12 and a current ratio of 12.12. Rubius Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.71. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Earnings History and Estimates for Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY)

