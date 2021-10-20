$0.57 EPS Expected for MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. MasterCraft Boat reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MasterCraft Boat.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $155.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.38 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 73.51%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCFT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

MasterCraft Boat stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.17. The company had a trading volume of 178,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,291. The company has a market capitalization of $497.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. MasterCraft Boat has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $33.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

In other news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 4,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $122,847.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $54,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 64.5% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,946,000 after acquiring an additional 312,360 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 21.5% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,282,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,727,000 after acquiring an additional 227,091 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the second quarter worth $4,215,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1,364.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 157,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 146,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,351,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,533,000 after acquiring an additional 144,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

About MasterCraft Boat

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MasterCraft Boat (MCFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.