$0.60 EPS Expected for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) to announce earnings per share of $0.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Match Group reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.22.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $4,234,644.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 102,070 shares of company stock worth $16,994,846 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTCH stock opened at $160.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 81.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.12. Match Group has a 52 week low of $113.22 and a 52 week high of $174.68.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

