$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will announce earnings per share of $0.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Haemonetics reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $228.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.54 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 17.51%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HAE. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Shares of HAE stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.98. 396,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,655. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.82, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.61 and its 200 day moving average is $66.97. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $142.11.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAE. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

