$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) will report earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.47. HollyFrontier posted earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 287.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $4.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HollyFrontier.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

HFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research cut HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen raised HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.89.

HFC stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.39. 2,144,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440,206. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.79. HollyFrontier has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $42.39.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HFC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 29.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,889 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 49.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 26,950 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 46.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 73,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 23,241 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 6.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,817,000 after purchasing an additional 27,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 134.5% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 141,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 80,915 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HollyFrontier (HFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.