$0.98 EPS Expected for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) will announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for FOX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13. FOX posted earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FOX will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $4.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

FOXA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Guggenheim upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.87.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 51.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 15,224 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 17.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,399,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,350,000 after purchasing an additional 639,630 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 68.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 204,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 83,517 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 65.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the second quarter worth about $494,000. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOXA traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.23. 75,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,782,883. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. FOX has a 12-month low of $24.93 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.3%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

