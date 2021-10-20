$1.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) will report sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. Insperity posted sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full-year sales of $4.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Insperity.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 180.52% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS.

NSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair started coverage on Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price target for the company. Truist increased their price target on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.77.

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 31,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $3,708,038.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $1,502,000.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,196 shares of company stock valued at $9,153,865 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Insperity during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Insperity by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSP traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.12. 170,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,969. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Insperity has a one year low of $73.70 and a one year high of $122.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

Read More: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insperity (NSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.