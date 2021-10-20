$1.54 EPS Expected for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) will report $1.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SAP’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.61 and the lowest is $1.49. SAP posted earnings per share of $1.98 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that SAP will report full year earnings of $7.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.98 to $7.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $6.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. SAP’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up previously from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.70.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in SAP by 16.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in SAP by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in SAP by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in SAP by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in SAP by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 4.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAP stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.65. 20,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,801. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.89 and a 200 day moving average of $141.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $176.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. SAP has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $152.81.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

