$1.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) will announce $1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Veritiv’s earnings. Veritiv reported earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritiv will report full year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.65 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Veritiv.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.81. Veritiv had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veritiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

NYSE:VRTV opened at $100.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.27. Veritiv has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $105.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,124,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,360,000 after buying an additional 184,713 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 28,960 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Veritiv during the 1st quarter worth $409,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

